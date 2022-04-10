Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €46.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Alstom has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

