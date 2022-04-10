Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $72.54

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.54, but opened at $70.89. Alteryx shares last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 793 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 139,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 75.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 86.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

