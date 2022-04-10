Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 3,181,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,271. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

