Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Ambev by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambev by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

