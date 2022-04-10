Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Ambev by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambev by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.
ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.