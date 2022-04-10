Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 22.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

AMED traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $166.73. 227,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,816. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.