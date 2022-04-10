AMERCO Declares Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of UHAL traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.97. 76,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.07.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

