Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.37 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 6,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

