American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,556 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. 2,412,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

