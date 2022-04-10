American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $150.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

