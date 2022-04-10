American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMT opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.
AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
