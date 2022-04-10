American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.