AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $917.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

