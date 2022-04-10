AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.