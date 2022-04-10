Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,119 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

DIVO stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.