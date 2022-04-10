ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ams-OSRAM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

