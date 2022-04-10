Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 296,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,807. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

