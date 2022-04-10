Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 million, a PE ratio of 165.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 254,818 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

