Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 318,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

