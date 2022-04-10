Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,297,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.