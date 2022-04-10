Analysts Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $129.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.25 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mandiant.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MNDT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,951. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
