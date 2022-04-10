Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 3,163,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

