Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages recently commented on ONCS. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,860. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

