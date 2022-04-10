Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will post $8.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 million and the highest is $8.91 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $32.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $35.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFIE. Dawson James upped their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE remained flat at $$1.30 on Thursday. 98,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,527. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

