Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

