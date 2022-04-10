Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

SLP opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 101.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

