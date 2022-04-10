Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.30. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 1,954,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.27%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

