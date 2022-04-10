Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALXO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,435. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $687.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.
About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
