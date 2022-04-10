Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Exelixis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

