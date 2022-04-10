Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

KMPR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,382. Kemper has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

