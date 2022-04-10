Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

