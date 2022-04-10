Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $56,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $46.58 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.