Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will post $20.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.31 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.