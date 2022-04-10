Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will post $20.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.31 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.