Analysts Expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NABL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-able stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 472,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,330. N-able has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

