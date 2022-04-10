Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to report sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Renasant reported sales of $190.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $598.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 365,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,975. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

