Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.30 million to $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.05 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $240.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,253. The firm has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

