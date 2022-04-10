Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,784,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

