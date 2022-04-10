Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $14.75

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 461,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.