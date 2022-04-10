Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ATC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,345. Atotech has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 757,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

