Analysts Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) PT at $90.00

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 60,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,287. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

