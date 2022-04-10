Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price at $10.56

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research firms have commented on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of ECNCF remained flat at $$5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

