Analysts Set Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target at $22.40

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Erasca stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. 374,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,680. Erasca has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

