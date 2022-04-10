Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target at $27.83

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $438,479.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 266,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,388. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.89.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.