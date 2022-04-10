Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target at $27.83

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $438,479.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 266,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,388. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

