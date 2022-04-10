Analysts Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 250.33

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.43).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMG. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

EMG stock opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.12. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

