Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target at $11.40

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

