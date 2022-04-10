Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $112.04

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.