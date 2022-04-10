Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $189.67

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

TWODF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

