Analysts Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 323.57

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of LON TEG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 70,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285. The company has a market capitalization of £179.12 million and a PE ratio of 45.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.