Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Price Target at $57.25

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

