Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $79.83

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 1,839,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

