Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $39.90

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.