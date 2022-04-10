Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $36.30

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

